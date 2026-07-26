Tunisia's Sidi Bou Said village inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Visitors walk on an alley in the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia, July 25, 2026. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 25, 2026, shows a view of the Gulf of Tunis seen from the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Haojin)
This photo taken on July 25, 2026, shows a view of the Gulf of Tunis seen from the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Photo by Zhou Haojin/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 25, 2026, shows a view of the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)
Tourists take photos in the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia, July 25, 2026. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 25, 2026, shows a view of the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)