Tunisia's Sidi Bou Said village inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Visitors walk on an alley in the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia, July 25, 2026. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday.The decision was adopted during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, being held from July 19 to 29 in Busan, South Korea.In a statement, the ministry said the site was recognized for its outstanding universal value, citing its distinct architectural identity, rich cultural heritage, and centuries-long contribution to Mediterranean civilization.Perched on a cliff overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and the ancient ruins of Carthage, Sidi Bou Said is known for its picturesque blue-and-white architecture, cobblestone alleys, and sweeping panoramic views.Founded in the 14th century, the village owes its name to the revered Sufi scholar Abu Said al-Baji, whose sanctuary became the spiritual foundation around which the community expanded over centuries.Ridha Shili, a heritage professor and advisor to Tunisian cultural authorities, told Xinhua that Sidi Bou Said attracts approximately 4.5 million international tourists annually.With the inscription of Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia now has 10 properties on the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it one of the Arab and African countries with the highest number of World Heritage sites.

This photo taken on July 25, 2026, shows a view of the Gulf of Tunis seen from the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Haojin)

This photo taken on July 25, 2026, shows a view of the Gulf of Tunis seen from the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Photo by Zhou Haojin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2026, shows a view of the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos in the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia, July 25, 2026. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2026, shows a view of the blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunisia. Tunisia's iconic village of Sidi Bou Said has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Saturday. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)