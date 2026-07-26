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Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 held in Toronto, Canada
By Xinhua Published: Jul 26, 2026 10:26 AM
A man takes photos of a vintage car on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man takes photos of a vintage car on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


People view vintage cars on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view vintage cars on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


People view vintage cars on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view vintage cars on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


People view vintage cars on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view vintage cars on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)