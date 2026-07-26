Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 held in Toronto, Canada

A man takes photos of a vintage car on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view vintage cars on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view vintage cars on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view vintage cars on display at the Dream Wheels on Eglinton 2026 in Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday featuring a curated showcase of classic cars. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)