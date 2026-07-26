PHOTO / WORLD
2026 Boryeong Mud Festival celebrated at Daecheon beach in South Korea
By Xinhua Published: Jul 26, 2026 01:48 PM
Tourists enjoy a mud experience during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy a mud experience during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)


Tourists enjoy a mud experience during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy a mud experience during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)


Tourists pose for photos during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)


Tourists enjoy a mud experience during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy a mud experience during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)