2026 Boryeong Mud Festival celebrated at Daecheon beach in South Korea

Tourists enjoy a mud experience during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy a mud experience during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy a mud experience during the 2026 Boryeong Mud Festival at the Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)