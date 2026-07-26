Qionghai City in China's Hainan forges influential rural revitalization belt

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2026 shows the scenery of Shamei Village in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. Building on the unique identities of Boao Town, home to the Boao Forum for Asia, and Tanmen Town, a historic fishing port with a thousand-year legacy, Qionghai City has been advancing the coordinated construction of picturesque rural villages across the Boao-Tanmen area. Taking advantage of Hainan's round-the-island highway, the city has linked both newly constructed and previously cultivated beautiful and harmonious villages into a cohesive chain to forge a globally influential rural revitalization belt. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows the Paigang Village and Tanmen fishing port in Tanmen Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. Building on the unique identities of Boao Town, home to the Boao Forum for Asia, and Tanmen Town, a historic fishing port with a thousand-year legacy, Qionghai City has been advancing the coordinated construction of picturesque rural villages across the Boao-Tanmen area. Taking advantage of Hainan's round-the-island highway, the city has linked both newly constructed and previously cultivated beautiful and harmonious villages into a cohesive chain to forge a globally influential rural revitalization belt. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2026 shows a view of Hainan's round-the-island highway and Nanqiang Village in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. Building on the unique identities of Boao Town, home to the Boao Forum for Asia, and Tanmen Town, a historic fishing port with a thousand-year legacy, Qionghai City has been advancing the coordinated construction of picturesque rural villages across the Boao-Tanmen area. Taking advantage of Hainan's round-the-island highway, the city has linked both newly constructed and previously cultivated beautiful and harmonious villages into a cohesive chain to forge a globally influential rural revitalization belt. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows tourists dinning at a sea-view restaurant in Paigang Village of Tanmen Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. Building on the unique identities of Boao Town, home to the Boao Forum for Asia, and Tanmen Town, a historic fishing port with a thousand-year legacy, Qionghai City has been advancing the coordinated construction of picturesque rural villages across the Boao-Tanmen area. Taking advantage of Hainan's round-the-island highway, the city has linked both newly constructed and previously cultivated beautiful and harmonious villages into a cohesive chain to forge a globally influential rural revitalization belt. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on July 23, 2026 shows the scenery of Hainan's round-the-island highway and Boao Town in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. Building on the unique identities of Boao Town, home to the Boao Forum for Asia, and Tanmen Town, a historic fishing port with a thousand-year legacy, Qionghai City has been advancing the coordinated construction of picturesque rural villages across the Boao-Tanmen area. Taking advantage of Hainan's round-the-island highway, the city has linked both newly constructed and previously cultivated beautiful and harmonious villages into a cohesive chain to forge a globally influential rural revitalization belt. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2026 shows the scenery of Liuke Village in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. Building on the unique identities of Boao Town, home to the Boao Forum for Asia, and Tanmen Town, a historic fishing port with a thousand-year legacy, Qionghai City has been advancing the coordinated construction of picturesque rural villages across the Boao-Tanmen area. Taking advantage of Hainan's round-the-island highway, the city has linked both newly constructed and previously cultivated beautiful and harmonious villages into a cohesive chain to forge a globally influential rural revitalization belt. Photo: Xinhua

People enjoy leisure time at Paigang Village of Tanmen Town in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, July 21, 2026. Building on the unique identities of Boao Town, home to the Boao Forum for Asia, and Tanmen Town, a historic fishing port with a thousand-year legacy, Qionghai City has been advancing the coordinated construction of picturesque rural villages across the Boao-Tanmen area. Taking advantage of Hainan's round-the-island highway, the city has linked both newly constructed and previously cultivated beautiful and harmonious villages into a cohesive chain to forge a globally influential rural revitalization belt. Photo: Xinhua

A tourists fishes at Paigang Village of Tanmen Town in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, July 21, 2026. Building on the unique identities of Boao Town, home to the Boao Forum for Asia, and Tanmen Town, a historic fishing port with a thousand-year legacy, Qionghai City has been advancing the coordinated construction of picturesque rural villages across the Boao-Tanmen area. Taking advantage of Hainan's round-the-island highway, the city has linked both newly constructed and previously cultivated beautiful and harmonious villages into a cohesive chain to forge a globally influential rural revitalization belt. Photo: Xinhua