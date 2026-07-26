Iran and Oman have held "fruitful" talks on the management of safe shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, with some progress achieved, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday.



During the talks, held in Tehran at the deputy foreign ministers' level on Friday and Saturday, the two sides exchanged views on joint principles and operational mechanisms for the management of safe shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz while observing the sovereign rights of their countries as coastal states, according to a statement released by the ministry.



"The talks were fruitful and some progress was achieved. The Omani delegation left Tehran Saturday evening, but technical and political consultations between the two sides continue," said Baghaei.



Baghaei emphasized that no change has occurred yet in the situation of maritime traffic in the strait.



Iran's official news agency IRNA reported on Friday that following the arrival of the Omani delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi held a phone conversation on the same day, exchanging views on regional developments as well as the security of navigation and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf.



Both sides highlighted the importance of maintaining shipping safety and discussed ways and regional cooperation to prevent escalation and ensure peace, stability, and security in the West Asia region, IRNA reported.

