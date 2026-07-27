Diplomatic envoys visit S China's Hainan to explore tech innovation, FTP development

Diplomatic envoys visit Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2026. At the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 30 ambassadors and senior diplomats visited Sanya, Wuzhishan, Qionghai, Wenchang and Haikou in south China's Hainan Province from Wednesday to Saturday. During the visit, they explored Hainan's scientific and technological innovation, and the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Diplomatic envoys visit a tea plantation base in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, July 23, 2026. At the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 30 ambassadors and senior diplomats visited Sanya, Wuzhishan, Qionghai, Wenchang and Haikou in south China's Hainan Province from Wednesday to Saturday. During the visit, they explored Hainan's scientific and technological innovation, and the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Diplomatic envoys learn about local culture in Maona Village of Shuiman Township, Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, July 23, 2026. At the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 30 ambassadors and senior diplomats visited Sanya, Wuzhishan, Qionghai, Wenchang and Haikou in south China's Hainan Province from Wednesday to Saturday. During the visit, they explored Hainan's scientific and technological innovation, and the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Diplomatic envoys visit the Wenchang Aerospace Science Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2026. At the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 30 ambassadors and senior diplomats visited Sanya, Wuzhishan, Qionghai, Wenchang and Haikou in south China's Hainan Province from Wednesday to Saturday. During the visit, they explored Hainan's scientific and technological innovation, and the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)