PHOTO / CHINA
Revolutionary heritage in China's Fujian draws visitors and study groups
By Xinhua Published: Jul 27, 2026 09:29 AM
This photo shows an exterior view of an ancestral hall in Zhongfu Village of Changting County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2026.

This photo shows an exterior view of an ancestral hall in Zhongfu Village of Changting County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2026.


A villager harvests passion fruit in Zhongfu Village of Changting County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2026.

A villager harvests passion fruit in Zhongfu Village of Changting County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2026.


Students from Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University visit a red culture exhibition hall in Zhongfu Village of Changting County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2026.

Students from Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University visit a red culture exhibition hall in Zhongfu Village of Changting County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2026.


A docent briefs primary students on a 1.5-meter mark in Zhongfu Village of Changting County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2026. The mark was used to measure the height of Red Army recruits.

A docent briefs primary students on a 1.5-meter mark in Zhongfu Village of Changting County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2026. The mark was used to measure the height of Red Army recruits.