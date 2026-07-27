Museums become summer hotspots in China

People visit Ningbo Museum in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 25, 2026. Museums have become popular in hot summer in many regions across China, drawing large crowds seeking both knowledge and coolness. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

People visit Sihong museum in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 26, 2026. Museums have become popular in hot summer in many regions across China, drawing large crowds seeking both knowledge and coolness. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

Children look at an exhibit at Jiangkou sunken silver museum in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2026. Museums have become popular in hot summer in many regions across China, drawing large crowds seeking both knowledge and coolness. (Photo by Weng Guangjian/Xinhua)

People visit Zhengzhou Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 24, 2026. Museums have become popular in hot summer in many regions across China, drawing large crowds seeking both knowledge and coolness. (Photo by Ma Jian/Xinhua)