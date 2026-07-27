Cultural tourism thrives in Shijiazhuang, China's Hebei

Tourists enjoy rafting at the grand canyon rafting scenic area in Pingshan County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 26, 2026. Shijiazhuang City has leveraged the high-quality mountain and water resources of the Taihang Mountains to develop distinctive cultural tourism experience programs in recent years, attracting a large influx of tourists for summer retreats. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy rafting at the grand canyon rafting scenic area in Pingshan County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 26, 2026. Shijiazhuang City has leveraged the high-quality mountain and water resources of the Taihang Mountains to develop distinctive cultural tourism experience programs in recent years, attracting a large influx of tourists for summer retreats. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy rafting at the grand canyon rafting scenic area in Pingshan County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 26, 2026. Shijiazhuang City has leveraged the high-quality mountain and water resources of the Taihang Mountains to develop distinctive cultural tourism experience programs in recent years, attracting a large influx of tourists for summer retreats. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Huhushui scenic spot in Pingshan County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 26, 2026. Shijiazhuang City has leveraged the high-quality mountain and water resources of the Taihang Mountains to develop distinctive cultural tourism experience programs in recent years, attracting a large influx of tourists for summer retreats. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)