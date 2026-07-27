"Smiles: Imprints of the Chinese Spirit in Cultural Relics" exhibition held in Shenyang, China's Liaoning

A visitor takes a photo at the exhibition "Smiles: Imprints of the Chinese Spirit in Cultural Relics" at the Liaoning Provincial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 26, 2026.

A visitor view exhibits at the exhibition "Smiles: Imprints of the Chinese Spirit in Cultural Relics" at the Liaoning Provincial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 26, 2026.

A visitor takes a photo at the exhibition "Smiles: Imprints of the Chinese Spirit in Cultural Relics" at the Liaoning Provincial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 26, 2026.

People visit the exhibition "Smiles: Imprints of the Chinese Spirit in Cultural Relics" at the Liaoning Provincial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 26, 2026.