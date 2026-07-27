First council meeting and inauguration ceremony of Int'l Mangrove Center held in Shenzhen

Representatives attend the opening ceremony of the first council meeting of the International Mangrove Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 26, 2026.

A representative views a display board outside the conference hall of the first council meeting of the International Mangrove Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 26, 2026.

This photo taken on July 26, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the first council meeting of the International Mangrove Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

This photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows a logo of the International Mangrove Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.