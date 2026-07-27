Finland's Aalto Works inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

This photo taken on July 22, 2026 shows a view of Finlandia Hall, one of the Aalto Works, in Helsinki, Finland. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has inscribed the Aalto Works, a collection of 13 modern architectural sites across Finland, on the World Heritage List, Finland's Ministry of Education and Culture said in a press release on Sunday. The decision was made on Sunday at the committee's 48th session in Busan, South Korea. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)





This photo taken on July 23, 2026 shows a view of the Sunila residential area, one of the Aalto Works, in Kotka, Finland. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has inscribed the Aalto Works, a collection of 13 modern architectural sites across Finland, on the World Heritage List, Finland's Ministry of Education and Culture said in a press release on Sunday.

This photo taken on July 23, 2026 shows a view inside the Alvar Aalto Atelier, one of the Aalto Works, in Helsinki, Finland. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has inscribed the Aalto Works, a collection of 13 modern architectural sites across Finland, on the World Heritage List, Finland's Ministry of Education and Culture said in a press release on Sunday.

This photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows a view of Paimio Sanatorium, one of the Aalto Works, near Turku, Finland. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has inscribed the Aalto Works, a collection of 13 modern architectural sites across Finland, on the World Heritage List, Finland's Ministry of Education and Culture said in a press release on Sunday.