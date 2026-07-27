Protesters rally in Mexico City against US embargo on Cuba

Protesters march during a demonstration in support of Cuba and against U.S. embargo on Cuba, in Mexico City, Mexico on July 26, 2026. The demonstration aimed to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the assault on Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons that took place on July 26, 1953, seen as the beginning of the Cuban Revolution. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Protesters march during a demonstration in support of Cuba and against U.S. embargo on Cuba, in Mexico City, Mexico on July 26, 2026. The demonstration aimed to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the assault on Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons that took place on July 26, 1953, seen as the beginning of the Cuban Revolution. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Protesters march during a demonstration in support of Cuba and against U.S. embargo on Cuba, in Mexico City, Mexico on July 26, 2026. The demonstration aimed to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the assault on Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons that took place on July 26, 1953, seen as the beginning of the Cuban Revolution. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Protesters march during a demonstration in support of Cuba and against U.S. embargo on Cuba, in Mexico City, Mexico on July 26, 2026. The demonstration aimed to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the assault on Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons that took place on July 26, 1953, seen as the beginning of the Cuban Revolution. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)