PHOTO / WORLD
Chinese Arts Week brings tradition, vitality to New York
By Xinhua Published: Jul 27, 2026 02:18 PM
Artists perform lion dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Artists perform lion dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


An artist performs Yingge folk dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

An artist performs Yingge folk dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


Artists perform a contemporary dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Artists perform a contemporary dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


Artists perform a contemporary dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Artists perform a contemporary dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)