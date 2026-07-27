Chinese Arts Week brings tradition, vitality to New York

Artists perform lion dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

An artist performs Yingge folk dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Artists perform a contemporary dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Artists perform a contemporary dance at a Chinese Arts Week at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on July 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)