一艘越南货船在南海沉没，中越双方是否仍在继续搜寻失踪人员？外交部回应

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. Photo: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

7月27日，外交部发言人林剑主持例行记者会。会上路透社记者提问称，关于一艘越南货船在南海沉没，中越双方是否仍在继续搜寻失踪人员？鉴于事发地点位于相关岛屿附近，中方是否认为该越南船只当时正通过中国领海？这一事件是否引发了紧张局势？Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian presided over a regular press conference on July 27. A Reuters reporter asked whether China and Vietnam are still conducting search and rescue operations for missing personnel following the sinking of a Vietnamese cargo ship in the South China Sea. Given that the incident occurred near relevant islands, whether China believed the Vietnamese vessel had been sailing through Chinese territorial waters at the time, and whether the incident had caused tensions.林剑表示，“南海救115”在南沙群岛附近海域发现并救起一艘遇险越南籍船舶的29名船员。随后中方立即派出多艘船只和直升机持续开展搜救行动。截至目前，中方共成功救起47名越南船员，对其中伤员进行医治，并有序将全部获救船员移交越方，越方对此表示感谢。Lin stated that Nanhai Jiu 115 had discovered and rescued 29 crew members from a distressed Vietnamese vessel in waters near the Nansha Islands. Consequently, Chinese side immediately dispatched multiple vessels and helicopters to continue search and rescue operations. As of now, Chinese side has successfully rescued 47 Vietnamese crew members, provided medical treatment for those injured and arranged the orderly transfer of all rescued crew members to the Vietnamese side. Vietnam has expressed appreciation for this, Lin said.林剑说，据了解，越方船舶24日晚遇险沉没，船上共有62名船员，目前还有部分的船员失联，搜救工作仍在进行中。关于你提到的第二个问题，中方在越方的船只遇险后，第一时间展开了救援，越方对此表示感谢。Lin added that it is learned the Vietnamese vessel encountered distress and sank on the night of July 24. There were 62 crew members onboard, and some crew members remain missing. Search and rescue efforts are still underway. Regarding the second question, Lin said that after the Vietnamese vessel encountered distress, China immediately launched rescue operations, and Vietnam has expressed its gratitude for China’s assistance.