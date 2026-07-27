3 injured in knife attack in Paris: media

Three people were injured in a knife attack in Paris on Monday, according to French media reports. The suspect has been arrested.



The attack occurred at around 11:30 a.m. local time. The victims received medical treatment, with two of them in critical condition, the reports said.



France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) is "monitoring the investigation being conducted by the Paris prosecutor's office," French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

