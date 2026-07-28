Yongjiang Laboratory in E China's Zhejiang fuels economic growth with cutting-edge research

This photo taken on July 27, 2026 shows an XR device at the Yongjiang Laboratory (Y-LAB), in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Focusing on new materials and related areas, the Yongjiang Laboratory (Y-LAB), launched by Zhejiang Province and Ningbo City, is committed to delivering cutting-edge basic research and leveraging technological innovations to support economic development. (Photo by Liu Zhihan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 27, 2026 shows parts of a VR device at the Yongjiang Laboratory (Y-LAB), in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Focusing on new materials and related areas, the Yongjiang Laboratory (Y-LAB), launched by Zhejiang Province and Ningbo City, is committed to delivering cutting-edge basic research and leveraging technological innovations to support economic development. (Photo by Liu Zhihan/Xinhua)

Jin Chengjiu, director of the Specialty Polymers Research Center under the Yongjiang Laboratory (Y-LAB), introduces research achievements in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 27, 2026. Focusing on new materials and related areas, the Yongjiang Laboratory (Y-LAB), launched by Zhejiang Province and Ningbo City, is committed to delivering cutting-edge basic research and leveraging technological innovations to support economic development. (Photo by Liu Zhihan/Xinhua)