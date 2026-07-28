Shanghai marks 100-day countdown to 9th CIIE with series of events

An exhibitor talks with staff members during the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) Promotion and Roadshow at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the ninth CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, on July 27, 2026.

This photo taken on July 27, 2026 shows a view of the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) Promotion and Roadshow at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the ninth CIIE, in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on July 27, 2026 shows a view of the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai.

People pose for a photo during the signing ceremony of the 10th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the ninth CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, on July 27, 2026.