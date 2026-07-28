Rescue and relief work underway following flash flood in China's Gansu

Rescuers work at the flood-hit area in Weiyuan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 27, 2026. The flash flood, triggered by sudden heavy rainfall, hit a scenic area in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, on Sunday afternoon, leaving 10 people dead and 23 injured as of 6 p.m.

A machinery cleans up silt at the flood-hit area in Weiyuan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 27, 2026. The flash flood, triggered by sudden heavy rainfall, hit a scenic area in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, on Sunday afternoon, leaving 10 people dead and 23 injured as of 6 p.m.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 27, 2026 shows the flood-hit area in Weiyuan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. The flash flood, triggered by sudden heavy rainfall, hit a scenic area in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, on Sunday afternoon, leaving 10 people dead and 23 injured as of 6 p.m.

Rescuers work at the flood-hit area in Weiyuan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 27, 2026. The flash flood, triggered by sudden heavy rainfall, hit a scenic area in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, on Sunday afternoon, leaving 10 people dead and 23 injured as of 6 p.m.