Population of milu deer exceeds 8,800 in Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve

A drone photo taken on July 27, 2026 shows milu deer in the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of milu deer, commonly known as Pere David's deer, has exceeded 8,800 in the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve which is dedicated to over 40 years of protection of this endangered species. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 27, 2026 shows milu deer in the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of milu deer, commonly known as Pere David's deer, has exceeded 8,800 in the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve which is dedicated to over 40 years of protection of this endangered species. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 27, 2026 shows milu deer in the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of milu deer, commonly known as Pere David's deer, has exceeded 8,800 in the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve which is dedicated to over 40 years of protection of this endangered species. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 27, 2026 shows milu deer in the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of milu deer, commonly known as Pere David's deer, has exceeded 8,800 in the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve which is dedicated to over 40 years of protection of this endangered species. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)