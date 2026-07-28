Scenery of Fujin National Wetland Park in China's Heilongjiang

A drone photo taken on July 16, 2026 shows a rainbow appearing over the Fujin National Wetland Park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Thanks to years of ecological restoration, the Fujin National Wetland Park now features a thriving ecosystem and breathtaking natural beauty. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows water birds at the Fujin National Wetland Park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Thanks to years of ecological restoration, the Fujin National Wetland Park now features a thriving ecosystem and breathtaking natural beauty. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 16, 2026 shows a view of the Fujin National Wetland Park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Thanks to years of ecological restoration, the Fujin National Wetland Park now features a thriving ecosystem and breathtaking natural beauty. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 22, 2026 shows water birds at the Fujin National Wetland Park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Thanks to years of ecological restoration, the Fujin National Wetland Park now features a thriving ecosystem and breathtaking natural beauty. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)