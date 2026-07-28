Palace Museum offers free admission on 2nd anniversary of Beijing Central Axis heritage listing

This photo taken on July 27, 2026 shows a view of the Hall of Supreme Harmony (Taihe dian) at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. The Palace Museum opened to the public free of charge on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the successful inscription of the Beijing Central Axis on the UNESCO World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2026. The Palace Museum opened to the public free of charge on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the successful inscription of the Beijing Central Axis on the UNESCO World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2026. The Palace Museum opened to the public free of charge on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the successful inscription of the Beijing Central Axis on the UNESCO World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2026. The Palace Museum opened to the public free of charge on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the successful inscription of the Beijing Central Axis on the UNESCO World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)