ASEAN journalists visit China's Guangdong

Journalists and social media influencers from ASEAN countries visit a science popularization center of a substation under China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 27, 2026.

Journalists and social media influencers from ASEAN countries learn about local agricultural products in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, July 27, 2026.

Journalists and social media influencers from ASEAN countries pose for a photo at a hot spring resort in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, July 27, 2026.

Journalists and social media influencers from ASEAN countries pose for a group photo at a science popularization center of a substation under China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 27, 2026.