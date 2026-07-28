China's Changshan Archipelago migratory bird sanctuary inscribed on World Natural Heritage list

This photo taken in June 2025 shows a released spotted seal at the Changshan Archipelago in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. On Monday, the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, the Republic of Korea, approved the boundary modification of the Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China, officially incorporating the Changshan Archipelago into the World Heritage list.

This photo taken in June 2019 shows Chinese egrets on the Changshan Archipelago in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

This photo taken in June 2021 shows Chinese egrets on the Changshan Archipelago in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

A drone photo taken in September 2022 shows a view of the Changshan Archipelago in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.