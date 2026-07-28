Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel speaks at a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the National Rebellion Day in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, July 26, 2026. The National Rebellion Day marks events on July 26, 1953, when late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and about 100 of his followers attempted to take the Moncada Barracks, the second military fortress of the Fulgencio Batista's dictatorship, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, and the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Barracks in the nearby town of Bayamo. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (4th L, front) attends a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the National Rebellion Day in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, July 26, 2026. The National Rebellion Day marks events on July 26, 1953, when late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and about 100 of his followers attempted to take the Moncada Barracks, the second military fortress of the Fulgencio Batista's dictatorship, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, and the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Barracks in the nearby town of Bayamo. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

People attend a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the National Rebellion Day in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, July 26, 2026. The National Rebellion Day marks events on July 26, 1953, when late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and about 100 of his followers attempted to take the Moncada Barracks, the second military fortress of the Fulgencio Batista's dictatorship, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, and the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Barracks in the nearby town of Bayamo. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

People attend a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the National Rebellion Day in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, July 26, 2026. The National Rebellion Day marks events on July 26, 1953, when late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and about 100 of his followers attempted to take the Moncada Barracks, the second military fortress of the Fulgencio Batista's dictatorship, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, and the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Barracks in the nearby town of Bayamo. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)