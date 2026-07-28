More Chinese elements found in daily lives of Jordanians

A staff member takes orders at CoCo, a Chinese-brand tea and juice store, in Amman, Jordan, July 21, 2026. As the economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between China and Jordan continue to deepen, a growing number of Chinese elements have found their way into the daily lives of Jordanians. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A cashier rings up groceries at a Chinese shopping mall in Aqaba, Jordan, July 24, 2026. As the economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between China and Jordan continue to deepen, a growing number of Chinese elements have found their way into the daily lives of Jordanians. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A customer tries a vehicle at a dealership for Chinese automaker BYD in Amman, Jordan, July 21, 2026. As the economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between China and Jordan continue to deepen, a growing number of Chinese elements have found their way into the daily lives of Jordanians. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Customers visit the amusement section inside a Chinese shopping mall in Aqaba, Jordan, July 24, 2026. As the economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between China and Jordan continue to deepen, a growing number of Chinese elements have found their way into the daily lives of Jordanians. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)