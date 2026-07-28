Protests erupt during Philippine president's State of the Nation Address

Police officers from the Philippine National Police gather to block the path of protesters during a rally, as President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. delivers his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives, in Quezon City, the Philippines, on July 27, 2026. Various sectors took to the streets to voice their grievances over government policies. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Police officers from the Philippine National Police gather to block the path of protesters during a rally, as President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. delivers his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives, in Quezon City, the Philippines, on July 27, 2026. Various sectors took to the streets to voice their grievances over government policies. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Police officers from the Philippine National Police gather to block the path of protesters during a rally, as President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. delivers his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives, in Quezon City, the Philippines, on July 27, 2026. Various sectors took to the streets to voice their grievances over government policies. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Protesters march with placards during a rally, as President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. delivers his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives, in Quezon City, the Philippines, on July 27, 2026. Various sectors took to the streets to voice their grievances over government policies. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)