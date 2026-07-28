Kenya's SGR freight volume surpasses 50 million tonnes

A freight train is pictured at Port Reitz Station along the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Mombasa, Kenya, July 9, 2026. The cumulative freight volume transported along Kenya's Mombasa-Nairobi SGR, a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, has exceeded 50 million tonnes as of July 26, the operator said on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A crane hoists a container at Port Reitz Station along the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Mombasa, Kenya, July 9, 2026. The cumulative freight volume transported along Kenya's Mombasa-Nairobi SGR, a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, has exceeded 50 million tonnes as of July 26, the operator said on Monday.

A gantry crane hoists a container at Port Reitz Station along the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Mombasa, Kenya, July 9, 2026. The cumulative freight volume transported along Kenya's Mombasa-Nairobi SGR, a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, has exceeded 50 million tonnes as of July 26, the operator said on Monday.

A gantry crane hoists a container at Port Reitz Station along the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Mombasa, Kenya, July 9, 2026. The cumulative freight volume transported along Kenya's Mombasa-Nairobi SGR, a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, has exceeded 50 million tonnes as of July 26, the operator said on Monday.