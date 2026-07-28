China's Guangdong province showcases tourism appeal in New Jersey

A visitor watches a photo exhibition during an event to promote tourism for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the United States, on July 26, 2026. South China's Guangdong province on Sunday showcased its vast cultural and tourism resources in the United States, inviting American visitors to experience the region's diverse attractions.(Xinhua/Liu Yanan)



Justin Ghermezian, vice chairman of Triple Five Worldwide Group, developer of American Dream, speaks at an event to promote tourism for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the United States, on July 26, 2026. South China's Guangdong province on Sunday showcased its vast cultural and tourism resources in the United States, inviting American visitors to experience the region's diverse attractions.(Xinhua/Liu Yanan)

Yingge dance and lion dance are jointly presented at an event to promote tourism for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the United States, on July 26, 2026. South China's Guangdong province on Sunday showcased its vast cultural and tourism resources in the United States, inviting American visitors to experience the region's diverse attractions.(Xinhua/Liu Yanan)