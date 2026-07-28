China strongly dissatisfied with Japan’s delayed handling of SDF member’s illegal intrusion into Chinese Embassy with knife: FM

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 28, 2026 05:37 PM

“Despite repeated solemn demarches from the Chinese side, Japan has repeatedly delayed the investigation and handling of the case under various pretexts, including a so-called ‘psychiatric evaluation,’ and has failed to promptly bring the perpetrator to justice. China expresses strong dissatisfaction with this,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said ...