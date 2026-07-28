Chinese consulate issues safety alert after Japan’s Kumamoto records strongest quake since 2024 Noto disaster; netizens in East China cities share experience of tremor

Photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter on July 28, 2026, shows a partially destroyed Aeon Mall building in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, following reports of an explosion after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook the southwestern Japan prefecture. Photo: VCG

The Chinese Consulate-General in Fukuoka on Tuesday reminded Chinese nationals in its consular area to stay alert for possible aftershocks after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto, Japan at around 4:27 pm local time on Tuesday, with a depth of 10 km, according to a WeChat post by the consulate.Tremors were felt across Kyushu, and multiple aftershocks have occurred in Kumamoto. The consulate urged Chinese nationals, especially those in Kumamoto, to enhance safety awareness, go to designated evacuation shelters if necessary, and closely follow Japan's official earthquake and tsunami alerts.It was the first earthquake to register the maximum seismic intensity of 7 in Japan since the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake, according to Japanese media reports.At a press conference, the Japan Meteorological Agency referred to the April 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes, during which seismic intensity 7 was recorded multiple times, and urged the public to remain vigilant for strong shaking over the next week, particularly during the next two to three days, Nikkei said.A Chinese national who recently moved to Kumamoto shared a photo on Xiaohongshu on Tuesday showing household items scattered across the floor and many plates broken after the earthquake.The person, who uses the online name "Kuma Potato Bun," told the Global Times on Tuesday that it was his first experience with such a strong earthquake. "The shaking was quite intense. Fortunately, the house was not damaged, but everything inside fell over. There are still some aftershocks," he said.Another Xiaohongshu user, who goes by the online name "Yangyang," also shared similar photos on the platform. The images showed household items scattered across the floor, with broken glass everywhere. She told the Global Times that cracks had appeared on the walls of her home, but electricity and water supplies were still functioning normally.After an earthquake struck Kumamoto, Japan, netizens in Shanghai, Ningbo, Changzhou and other Chinese cities reported feeling the tremors, according to media reports.The earthquake occurred about 889 kilometers from People's Square in Shanghai. Some residents living in high-rise buildings in areas including Jiading, Huangpu and Hongkou districts reported feeling the tremors, the local earthquake agency in Shanghai said in a Weibo post on Tuesday.Based on historical seismic data and assessments by experts, the earthquake is not expected to pose a threat to Shanghai. Residents are advised not to be concerned, the agency said.