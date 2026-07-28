Snooker legend O’Sullivan hails the rise of China’s new generation of players

Ronnie O'Sullivan Photo: VCG

As snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan competed at the Shanghai Masters against defending champion Kyren Wilson on Tuesday, the veteran said China's new generation of snooker stars has become one of the sport's dominant forces.Fresh from his opening-round victory over Chinese wildcard Liu Linhao, the seven-time world champion lavished praise on the depth of talent emerging from China."They are incredible these young Chinese players. I'm glad I'm at the end of my career and I don't have to face them," O'Sullivan was quoted as saying by the World Snooker Tour website on Tuesday.O'Sullivan noted that while reigning world champion Wu Yize, 2025 world champion Zhao Xintong and veteran Ding Junhui are already household names, they are only part of a much broader wave of talent."There are the obvious ones like Wu Yize, Ding and Zhao Xintong, but there are just so many incredible players now," O'Sullivan said, before singling out 18-year-old Liu Linhao, who was making his World Snooker Tour debut."Once he started cueing and potting balls I realized this kid is definitely one for the future. He is a phenomenal cueist," the 50-year-old said of his defeated opponent in the first round.According to the Xinhua News Agency, O'Sullivan also said he was pleased to have offered guidance to Zhao and Wu in recent years, while stressing that their achievements were primarily the product of their own exceptional talent.He added that helping Chinese players was his way of giving something back to China, where he said he has received unmatched support throughout his career.The rapid progress of Chinese snooker was on display later Tuesday when Xiao thrilled the home crowd by producing the fourth maximum break of his career despite having suffered a bitter defeat after a deciding-frame battle in his last-16 clash against former world champion Neil Robertson.The 37-year-old Xiao completed the perfect clearance for his second 147 of the calendar year. The break was the 245th officially recognized maximum in professional snooker history and only the fifth at the Shanghai Masters.It also marked the second consecutive year that a Chinese player has produced a 147 at the Shanghai Masters. Former UK Championship winner Zhang Anda achieved the feat during 2025's Shanghai Masters against Ding.The home contingent continued to impress elsewhere.Ding advanced comfortably after a 6-2 victory over wildcard Yao Dongcheng to set up a much-anticipated blockbuster last-16 showdown with 2025 world champion Zhao, while reigning world champion Wu Yize will take on 24-year-old compatriot Si Jiahui on Wednesday.