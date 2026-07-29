The U.S. military said Tuesday it intercepted multiple ballistic missiles launched from Iran in what it described as an attempted "surprise attack" on American forces in the Middle East.



"At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East," the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.



"All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," it said, adding "U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness."



Iran launched no more than four ballistic missiles, CNN reported, citing a U.S. official.



There was no immediate comment from Tehran on the U.S. claims.



Earlier Tuesday, the CENTCOM said the U.S. military had redirected 18 commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, disabled two and boarded two others to enforce what it described as a naval blockade on all Iranian ports.



CENTCOM also said in a separate post that more than 20 U.S. Navy warships are operating across the Middle East in support of military missions.



U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he had decided to pause U.S. strikes on Iran to give negotiations another chance, while warning that he could order further strikes if talks fail.

