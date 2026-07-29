People pay tribute to victims 50 years after devastating Tangshan Earthquake

A citizen mourns in front of a memorial wall inscribed with names of the victims at the Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, July 28, 2026. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Tangshan Earthquake, a magnitude-7.8 quake that struck the city on July 28, 1976, taking the lives of more than 240,000 people and destroying virtually all buildings in the city. Crowds of people visited the Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park on Tuesday to mourn and remember the victims in the devastating disaster. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A citizen places flowers near the name of his relative on a memorial wall inscribed with names of the victims at the Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, July 28, 2026. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Tangshan Earthquake, a magnitude-7.8 quake that struck the city on July 28, 1976, taking the lives of more than 240,000 people and destroying virtually all buildings in the city. Crowds of people visited the Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park on Tuesday to mourn and remember the victims in the devastating disaster. (Photo by Zhao Liang/Xinhua)

A citizen mourns in front of a memorial wall inscribed with names of the victims at the Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, July 28, 2026. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Tangshan Earthquake, a magnitude-7.8 quake that struck the city on July 28, 1976, taking the lives of more than 240,000 people and destroying virtually all buildings in the city. Crowds of people visited the Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park on Tuesday to mourn and remember the victims in the devastating disaster. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A citizen wipes the name of his relative on a memorial wall inscribed with names of the victims at the Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, July 28, 2026. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Tangshan Earthquake, a magnitude-7.8 quake that struck the city on July 28, 1976, taking the lives of more than 240,000 people and destroying virtually all buildings in the city. Crowds of people visited the Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park on Tuesday to mourn and remember the victims in the devastating disaster. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)