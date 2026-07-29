U.S. President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday in their first in-person talks since the United States and Israel launched joint military operations against Iran on Feb. 28, with the White House describing the meeting as "positive and productive."



The closed-door meeting lasted nearly 90 minutes and focused primarily on Iran and its nuclear program, according to statements released by the two governments after the talks.



"Both meetings were positive and productive!" White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on social media, also referring to Trump's closed-door meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the day.



Trump and Netanyahu reaffirmed their "ironclad commitment to ensuring that Iran never has nuclear weapons" during their talks, according to a statement issued by Netanyahu's office.



Neither the White House nor Netanyahu's office immediately released additional details.



Ahead of the meeting, Trump dismissed reports that Netanyahu would present new intelligence on Iran's suspected nuclear activity at Pickaxe Mountain, saying he was already fully aware of developments there.



"I don't need Bibi (Netanyahu) to tell me that," Trump told Fox News in an interview. "Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved."



"We took out their nuclear sites, and we'll have to take out Pickaxe if we don't make a deal," Trump warned again.



The meeting came as the two leaders seek to coordinate their approach toward Iran while facing political pressure at home over their handling of the conflict.

