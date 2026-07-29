2026 APEC Ministerial Meeting on Forestry held in Shenzhen

This photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the 2026 APEC Ministerial Meeting on Forestry in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The meeting was held in Shenzhen from July 27 to 28. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Attendees are pictured during the 2026 APEC Ministerial Meeting on Forestry in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 28, 2026. The meeting was held in Shenzhen from July 27 to 28. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Attendees of the 2026 APEC Ministerial Meeting on Forestry watch a drone delivering meal package at an ecological preservation stripe in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 28, 2026. The meeting was held in Shenzhen from July 27 to 28. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Attendees communicate during the 2026 APEC Ministerial Meeting on Forestry in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 28, 2026. The meeting was held in Shenzhen from July 27 to 28. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)