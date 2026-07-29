Performance staged in Mexico to celebrate Guelaguetza

Performers dance at the Guelaguetza Auditorium in Oaxaca City, Mexico, July 27, 2026. Guelaguetza is an annual showcase of the indigenous cultures of Mexico, featured by traditional music, dance, and food. The most important celebration of Guelaguetza happens on the last two Mondays of July every year at the Guelaguetza Auditorium on Fortin Hill, thus it's also called "Mondays on the Hill". (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

Performers dance at the Guelaguetza Auditorium in Oaxaca City, Mexico, July 27, 2026. Guelaguetza is an annual showcase of the indigenous cultures of Mexico, featured by traditional music, dance, and food. The most important celebration of Guelaguetza happens on the last two Mondays of July every year at the Guelaguetza Auditorium on Fortin Hill, thus it's also called "Mondays on the Hill". (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

Performers dance at the Guelaguetza Auditorium in Oaxaca City, Mexico, July 27, 2026. Guelaguetza is an annual showcase of the indigenous cultures of Mexico, featured by traditional music, dance, and food. The most important celebration of Guelaguetza happens on the last two Mondays of July every year at the Guelaguetza Auditorium on Fortin Hill, thus it's also called "Mondays on the Hill". (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

Performers dance at the Guelaguetza Auditorium in Oaxaca City, Mexico, July 27, 2026. Guelaguetza is an annual showcase of the indigenous cultures of Mexico, featured by traditional music, dance, and food. The most important celebration of Guelaguetza happens on the last two Mondays of July every year at the Guelaguetza Auditorium on Fortin Hill, thus it's also called "Mondays on the Hill". (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)