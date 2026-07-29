Winners awarded for China-backed innovation contest's Africa finals

Shaukat Abdulrazak, principal secretary in Kenya's State Department for Science, Research and Innovation, addresses the awarding ceremony of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2026 Africa Regional Finals in Nairobi, Kenya, July 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

Twenty finalist teams of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2026 Africa Regional Finals were awarded gold and silver medals at a ceremony held on Monday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.Senior government officials, diplomats, industry executives, and university faculty members attended the event to honor African university students behind cutting-edge innovations with the potential to transform livelihoods.In its second edition, this year's innovation contest attracted 600 participants from 92 African universities, who came up with 207 projects spanning diverse fields, including health and agriculture.After a thorough review, 20 projects were shortlisted for the finals, with 15 teams awarded silver medals, while the five gold medal-winning teams will travel to China for the global finals later in the year.Shaukat Abdulrazak, principal secretary in Kenya's State Department for Science, Research and Innovation, hailed the competition for unleashing the talent and ingenuity of African youth to foster inclusive growth."The bilateral cooperation between China and Africa that spans decades has evolved from trade and infrastructure to cover agriculture and food security, capacity building, and innovation," said Abdulrazak.Feng Shuyi, vice president of Nanjing Agricultural University, said the African version of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition aims to foster the sharing of China's experience in innovation and entrepreneurship education in response to the continent's development needs."Our goal is to make the competition even more relevant to African universities and better serve the growth and aspirations of young innovators, ensuring every team gains both valuable experience and lasting inspiration," Feng said.Henry Rotich, director of metrology and testing at Kenya Bureau of Standards and a member of the judging panel, said the innovations showcased by African youth met global standards and, once commercialized, could leapfrog the continent into a new industrial era.

Feng Shuyi, vice president of Nanjing Agricultural University, addresses the awarding ceremony of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2026 Africa Regional Finals in Nairobi, Kenya, July 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)