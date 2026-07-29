Türkiye, Iraq ink cooperation deals, vow to accelerate strategic project

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 28, 2026. Al-Zaidi and Erdogan agreed on Tuesday to bolster strategic cooperation across multiple sectors and accelerate the implementation of the strategic Development Road Project, following a joint press conference during al-Zaidi's official visit to Ankara. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 28, 2026. Al-Zaidi and Erdogan agreed on Tuesday to bolster strategic cooperation across multiple sectors and accelerate the implementation of the strategic Development Road Project, following a joint press conference during al-Zaidi's official visit to Ankara. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 28, 2026. Al-Zaidi and Erdogan agreed on Tuesday to bolster strategic cooperation across multiple sectors and accelerate the implementation of the strategic Development Road Project, following a joint press conference during al-Zaidi's official visit to Ankara. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Tuesday to bolster strategic cooperation across multiple sectors and accelerate the implementation of the strategic Development Road Project, following a joint press conference during al-Zaidi's official visit to Ankara.Erdogan said that an Iraq-Türkiye crude oil pipeline agreement was finalized the previous day, under which Iraq will supply Türkiye with 1 million barrels of oil per day.He added that Türkiye is ready to provide Iraq with the defense industry products it needs, noting that the regional instability has prompted both countries to deepen cooperation in defense, energy, and transportation.For his part, al-Zaidi emphasized efforts to advance the Development Road Project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at connecting the Gulf region to European markets through Iraq.In a separate statement, he said his government seeks an effective economic partnership with Türkiye and hopes for greater Turkish investment.Erdogan, in turn, affirmed Türkiye's readiness to support Iraq in civil aviation, contribute to the Development Road Project, and encourage Turkish companies to invest in Iraq.The Development Road Project aims to connect a major commodities port on Iraq's southern coast to the border with Türkiye and then extend into Europe through railways and highways, in a bid to transform Iraq from an oil-dependent economy into a major transit hub linking Asia and Europe.The two countries also signed three Memoranda of Understanding in the field of industrial property, academic training, and youth and sports, according to a statement by al-Zaidi's media office.Turkish local media said the agreements align with Türkiye's vision of achieving energy independence and will help safeguard its energy security while supporting Iraq's long-term energy goals.