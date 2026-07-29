Buckwheat industry drives rural revitalization in Lincang City of SW China's Yunnan

This photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows a homestay by the buckwheat planting project in Zhonghe Village of Lincang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Seizing the opportunity of rural revitalization, Zhonghe Village of Lincang City has dedicated itself to fostering the buckwheat industry in recent years. Supported by a team from Sun Yat-sen University and a local planting and breeding cooperative, a buckwheat planting project has been running smoothly in the village. The project has promoted the in-depth integrated development of agriculture, culture and tourism, which has helped the village explore a characteristic development path for rural revitalization. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows a pavilion by the buckwheat planting project in Zhonghe Village of Lincang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Seizing the opportunity of rural revitalization, Zhonghe Village of Lincang City has dedicated itself to fostering the buckwheat industry in recent years. Supported by a team from Sun Yat-sen University and a local planting and breeding cooperative, a buckwheat planting project has been running smoothly in the village. The project has promoted the in-depth integrated development of agriculture, culture and tourism, which has helped the village explore a characteristic development path for rural revitalization. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Buckwheat flowers are seen in Zhonghe Village of Lincang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 24, 2026. Seizing the opportunity of rural revitalization, Zhonghe Village of Lincang City has dedicated itself to fostering the buckwheat industry in recent years. Supported by a team from Sun Yat-sen University and a local planting and breeding cooperative, a buckwheat planting project has been running smoothly in the village. The project has promoted the in-depth integrated development of agriculture, culture and tourism, which has helped the village explore a characteristic development path for rural revitalization. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows a view of the buckwheat planting project with a tea garden in the background in Zhonghe Village of Lincang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Seizing the opportunity of rural revitalization, Zhonghe Village of Lincang City has dedicated itself to fostering the buckwheat industry in recent years. Supported by a team from Sun Yat-sen University and a local planting and breeding cooperative, a buckwheat planting project has been running smoothly in the village. The project has promoted the in-depth integrated development of agriculture, culture and tourism, which has helped the village explore a characteristic development path for rural revitalization. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)