Water Level of Danube River hits record low in Budapest

People explore the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, July 28, 2026. The water level of the Danube River in Budapest fell to a record low of 31 centimeters on Tuesday, according to Hungary's General Directorate of Water Management. The reading surpassed the previous record low of 33 centimeters which was measured on October 25, 2018, as prolonged drought and a lack of rainfall continue to affect much of the region. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows the Danube River with its partially exposed riverbed in Budapest, Hungary. The water level of the Danube River in Budapest fell to a record low of 31 centimeters on Tuesday, according to Hungary's General Directorate of Water Management. The reading surpassed the previous record low of 33 centimeters which was measured on October 25, 2018, as prolonged drought and a lack of rainfall continue to affect much of the region. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)
People explore the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, July 28, 2026. The water level of the Danube River in Budapest fell to a record low of 31 centimeters on Tuesday, according to Hungary's General Directorate of Water Management. The reading surpassed the previous record low of 33 centimeters which was measured on October 25, 2018, as prolonged drought and a lack of rainfall continue to affect much of the region. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows the Danube River with its partially exposed riverbed in Budapest, Hungary. The water level of the Danube River in Budapest fell to a record low of 31 centimeters on Tuesday, according to Hungary's General Directorate of Water Management. The reading surpassed the previous record low of 33 centimeters which was measured on October 25, 2018, as prolonged drought and a lack of rainfall continue to affect much of the region. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)