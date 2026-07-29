Water Level of Danube River hits record low in Budapest

People explore the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, July 28, 2026. The water level of the Danube River in Budapest fell to a record low of 31 centimeters on Tuesday, according to Hungary's General Directorate of Water Management. The reading surpassed the previous record low of 33 centimeters which was measured on October 25, 2018, as prolonged drought and a lack of rainfall continue to affect much of the region. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows the Danube River with its partially exposed riverbed in Budapest, Hungary. The water level of the Danube River in Budapest fell to a record low of 31 centimeters on Tuesday, according to Hungary's General Directorate of Water Management. The reading surpassed the previous record low of 33 centimeters which was measured on October 25, 2018, as prolonged drought and a lack of rainfall continue to affect much of the region. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

People explore the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, July 28, 2026. The water level of the Danube River in Budapest fell to a record low of 31 centimeters on Tuesday, according to Hungary's General Directorate of Water Management. The reading surpassed the previous record low of 33 centimeters which was measured on October 25, 2018, as prolonged drought and a lack of rainfall continue to affect much of the region. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows the Danube River with its partially exposed riverbed in Budapest, Hungary. The water level of the Danube River in Budapest fell to a record low of 31 centimeters on Tuesday, according to Hungary's General Directorate of Water Management. The reading surpassed the previous record low of 33 centimeters which was measured on October 25, 2018, as prolonged drought and a lack of rainfall continue to affect much of the region. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

The water level of the Danube River in Budapest fell to a record low of 31 centimeters on Tuesday, according to Hungary's General Directorate of Water Management.The reading surpassed the previous record low of 33 centimeters which was measured on October 25, 2018, as prolonged drought and a lack of rainfall continue to affect much of the region.The exceptionally low water level has exposed parts of the riverbed that are normally submerged, revealing a number of wartime relics and archaeological findings.In recent days, the authorities recovered unexploded World War II ammunition near Budapest's Margaret Island, while 27 explosive devices were found over the past month near the town of Szazhalombatta, south of the capital.Elsewhere along the Hungarian section of the Danube, the low water has exposed the remains of several historic vessels, including a World War II concrete barge near Asvanyraro, northwest Hungary, and the wreck of a steam tug near Komarom, close to Slovakia. Several sunken ships have also re-emerged near Mohacs in southern Hungary.Weather forecasts indicate that another heatwave is expected to affect Hungary in the coming weeks. Combined with the ongoing lack of rainfall, it could reduce the Danube's water level to an even lower level.