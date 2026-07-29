Scenery of Lancang River in southwest China's Yunnan

This photo taken on July 26, 2026 shows cattle on an island of the Lancang River in Fengqing County of Lincang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 26, 2026 shows a tea garden along the Lancang River in Fengqing County of Lincang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 26, 2026 shows a view of the Lancang River in Fengqing County of Lincang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 26, 2026 shows residential houses and plantain groves along the Lancang River in Fengqing County of Lincang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)