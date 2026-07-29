A glimpse of Lushi ancient town in SW China's Yunnan

This photo taken on July 26, 2026 shows local residents walking in Lushi ancient town in Fengqing County of Lincang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Lushi ancient town in the northeast of Fengqing County lies between the Lancang River and Heihui River. Due to its special geographical location, Lushi was once an important trading hub on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). The town has formed an unique culture that is influenced by merchants coming and going as well as multi-ethnic cohabitation. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 26, 2026 shows local residents walking in Lushi ancient town in Fengqing County of Lincang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Lushi ancient town in the northeast of Fengqing County lies between the Lancang River and Heihui River. Due to its special geographical location, Lushi was once an important trading hub on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). The town has formed an unique culture that is influenced by merchants coming and going as well as multi-ethnic cohabitation. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 26, 2026 shows an alleyway view in Lushi ancient town in Fengqing County of Lincang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Lushi ancient town in the northeast of Fengqing County lies between the Lancang River and Heihui River. Due to its special geographical location, Lushi was once an important trading hub on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). The town has formed an unique culture that is influenced by merchants coming and going as well as multi-ethnic cohabitation. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

A local resident demonstrates traditional tea processing at his court in Lushi ancient town in Fengqing County of Lincang City in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 26, 2026. Lushi ancient town in the northeast of Fengqing County lies between the Lancang River and Heihui River. Due to its special geographical location, Lushi was once an important trading hub on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). The town has formed an unique culture that is influenced by merchants coming and going as well as multi-ethnic cohabitation. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)