Sanitation workers equipped with cooling vests amid summer heat in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu

Sanitation workers in cooling vests are seen in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 28, 2026. Recently, in response to the high summer temperatures, sanitation workers in Xuanwu District of Nanjing City have been equipped with cooling vests. The vests are fitted with miniature fans on both sides of the waist, providing inward airflow. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A sanitation worker presents a cooling vest in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 28, 2026. Recently, in response to the high summer temperatures, sanitation workers in Xuanwu District of Nanjing City have been equipped with cooling vests. The vests are fitted with miniature fans on both sides of the waist, providing inward airflow. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sanitation workers in cooling vests are seen in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 28, 2026. Recently, in response to the high summer temperatures, sanitation workers in Xuanwu District of Nanjing City have been equipped with cooling vests. The vests are fitted with miniature fans on both sides of the waist, providing inward airflow. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sanitation workers in cooling vests walk on the street in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 28, 2026. Recently, in response to the high summer temperatures, sanitation workers in Xuanwu District of Nanjing City have been equipped with cooling vests. The vests are fitted with miniature fans on both sides of the waist, providing inward airflow. (Xinhua/Li Bo)