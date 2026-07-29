Indonesia faces heightened risks of wildfires, droughts amid dry season

An aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows remains of houses re-emerging as the reservoir's water level drops in Lebak regency, Banten province, Indonesia. Due to the impact of El Nino, the dry season in Indonesia has been more intense and prolonged this year, with heightened risks of wildfires and droughts. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows remains of houses re-emerging as the reservoir's water level drops in Lebak regency, Banten province, Indonesia. Due to the impact of El Nino, the dry season in Indonesia has been more intense and prolonged this year, with heightened risks of wildfires and droughts. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows remains of houses re-emerging as the reservoir's water level drops in Lebak regency, Banten province, Indonesia. Due to the impact of El Nino, the dry season in Indonesia has been more intense and prolonged this year, with heightened risks of wildfires and droughts. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows remains of houses re-emerging as the reservoir's water level drops in Lebak regency, Banten province, Indonesia. Due to the impact of El Nino, the dry season in Indonesia has been more intense and prolonged this year, with heightened risks of wildfires and droughts. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)