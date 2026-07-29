2026 Fencing World Championships: China vs. Bulgaria in women's team sabre Round of 16

Fencers and coaches of China celebrate during the team women's sabre round of 16 match between China and Bulgaria at the 2026 Fencing World Championships in Hong Kong, south China, July 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Rao Xueyi (R) of China competes with Olga A. Hramova of Bulgaria during the team women's sabre round of 16 match between China and Bulgaria at the 2026 Fencing World Championships in Hong Kong, south China, July 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Zhang Xinyi (R) of China competes with Emma Neikova of Bulgaria during the team women's sabre round of 16 match between China and Bulgaria at the 2026 Fencing World Championships in Hong Kong, south China, July 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Rao Xueyi (R) of China competes with Olga A. Hramova of Bulgaria during the team women's sabre round of 16 match between China and Bulgaria at the 2026 Fencing World Championships in Hong Kong, south China, July 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)