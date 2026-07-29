What drives Innovation？





At the Electrek American Solar Challenge, the answer goes beyond speed.



The ultimate challenge of solar racing comes from the combination of Technology × Strategy × Teamwork.



Technology builds the foundation. Solar cells are the direct energy source of the vehicle, transforming sunlight into the power that drives every kilometer forward.



Strategy turns energy into performance. Across 8 days and thousands of kilometers, teams must continuously optimize energy management, driving decisions, and race strategies.



Teamwork brings innovation to life. Behind every solar race car is a global ecosystem of engineers, students, partners, and innovators working toward one shared goal.



This year, LONGi is proud to support two world-class solar racing teams — Innoptus Solar Team and Delft Solar Team — with our advanced BC technology as they take on the challenge of pushing solar mobility further. Because the future of solar is created when technology, strategy, and collaboration come together.



Technology powers possibility. Strategy unlocks possibility. Teamwork makes possibility real.



Together, We Make It Possible.





