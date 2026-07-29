Nearly 2,000 historical artifacts restored in Afghan museums: gov't spokesperson

This photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows a view of the Shewaki Stupa in the east edge of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. Afghanistan has restored and preserved nearly 2,000 historical artifacts and monuments over the past year as part of a concerted effort to protect and promote the country's rich cultural heritage, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on Tuesday. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

Afghanistan has restored and preserved nearly 2,000 historical artifacts and monuments over the past year as part of a concerted effort to protect and promote the country's rich cultural heritage, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on Tuesday."1,180 historical relics have been carefully restored in the National Museum of Afghanistan, while 815 others were preserved in provincial museums in Logar, Ghazni, Herat, and Badghis," Mujahid said during an online press conference in the capital Kabul.He added that Afghan security personnel intercepted 134 smuggled historical artifacts at Kabul International Airport, preventing their illegal export abroad.Mujahid further revealed that 44 new archaeological sites have been discovered and officially registered in the provinces of Kabul, Logar, Parwan, Baghlan, and Paktia.Additionally, 1,695 historical relics were transferred to the National Museum of Afghanistan during the same period.The Afghan government has repeatedly emphasized that the possession, trade, and smuggling of historical artifacts, relics, and precious stones are strictly prohibited, with violators facing legal consequences.

This photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows a view of the Shewaki Stupa in the east edge of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. Afghanistan has restored and preserved nearly 2,000 historical artifacts and monuments over the past year as part of a concerted effort to protect and promote the country's rich cultural heritage, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on Tuesday. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)