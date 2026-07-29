Midsummer power guarantee delivers cool comfort across Shangcheng County, Henan

July 23, the day of the Major Heat solar term, saw blazing sunlight sweep across Shangcheng County in Xinyang, Henan Province, as the entire region grappled with sustained high temperatures. Amid the surging summer heat, air conditioners hum softly in homes to bring cool breezes, while cooling equipment in street-side supermarkets, community public venues and medical facilities runs steadily. This peaceful, cool daily life stands as the most heartwarming feature of the county’s summer.



The prolonged heat has kept cooling devices countywide running nonstop, driving steady growth in electricity demand across urban and rural areas. Stable, sufficient power supply serves as a core foundation for orderly residential life, commercial circulation and public service operations. In strict accordance with the three-year drive to address the root causes of workplace accidents and ensure production safety, State Grid Shangcheng County Power Supply Company has upgraded its high-temperature power maintenance mode and rolled out uninterrupted live-line operations imperceptible to users. Braving the scorching sun, workers conduct standardized high-altitude operations to replace aging high-voltage porcelain insulators, with zero interruption to power supply for production and daily use across the county. Such refined work and maintenance continuously consolidates the stable operation of the local power grid.



Across Shangcheng, a vivid picture of pleasant, harmonious summer life unfolds gradually: residents enjoy leisurely cool days at home, street shops operate in an orderly manner to serve locals, and various public service venues support people’s daily needs around the clock. The county has simultaneously launched regular routine inspections of all power distribution facilities, with 24-hour online convenience service channels on constant standby, extending accessible and reliable power support to every corner of urban and rural areas.



Currently, Shangcheng is pursuing higher-quality and more efficient urban-rural development, with continuously improved livelihood support facilities. Robust, well-developed power infrastructure sustains the vibrant daily life of thousands of households amid the sweltering heat, allowing residents at the foot of the Dabie Mountains to enjoy a comfortable summer. The sound urban-rural supporting facilities keep enhancing people’s sense of fulfillment, painting a new picture of a livable and prosperous county in southern Henan.



