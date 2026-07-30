Flood rescue and resettlement underway in Jilin

A staff member registers residents' information at a temporary shelter in Xinxing Village, Dongguang Town, Wangqing County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 29, 2026. Heavy rainfall has caused flood in Wangqing and trapped residents. Local authorities have carried out emergency rescue and response. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Police officers help to relocate a resident in Chunyang Town of Wangqing County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 29, 2026. Heavy rainfall has caused flood in Wangqing and trapped residents. Local authorities have carried out emergency rescue and response. (Wangqing Public Security Bureau/Handout via Xinhua)

A doctor conducts health check for a resident at a temporary shelter in Xinxing Village, Dongguang Town, Wangqing County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 29, 2026. Heavy rainfall has caused flood in Wangqing and trapped residents. Local authorities have carried out emergency rescue and response. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A police officer sets up a security cordon at a dangerous section of a road in Jiguan Township of Wangqing County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 29, 2026. Heavy rainfall has caused flood in Wangqing and trapped residents. Local authorities have carried out emergency rescue and response. (Wangqing Public Security Bureau/Handout via Xinhua)